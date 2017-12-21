Midway Ice Castles opening date announced

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MIDWAY (News4Utah)- A family favorite is back at Soldier Hollow this winter.

Tickets for the Ice Castles are on sale now. Opening day is set for December 29th.

Tips if you plan on attending

Bundle up. This may seem obvious, but the ice castles are made of---ice. You'll want boots, a warm coat, and maybe even gloves.

If you have kids bring a small sled instead of stroller to push them around the display.

Buy your tickets ahead of time online. Ticket dates and times may change due to weather. Check their website for updates.

The Ice Castles company is based in Utah and has locations all across North America.

For more information about the Ice Castle and to purchase tickets visit icecastles.com/midway