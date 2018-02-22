Medical marijuana bills advance at State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) - Medical marijuana is one step closer to being legal in Utah.

On Wednesday, two bills were up for debate at the State Capitol.

The setting was a Senate Committee hearing.

Two bills had already passed through the House and were up before the committee.

House Bill 195 came up for discussion and vote first.

It would allow those who are terminally ill -- those with six months to live -- to use medical marijuana.

"We go from a state where there is no cannabis-based medicine, to a state where there is cannabis-based medicine," said Rep. Brad Daw, the bill's sponsor.

That bill, and House Bill 197 -- a companion bill of sorts that deals with the supply of medical marijuana for those patients -- passed through committee late Wednesday afternoon.

Next comes the Senate floor.

"They will hear it hopefully in the next few days," said Daw.

For many, the bills are progress; but Sen. Jim Dabakis says a possible ballot initiative in November to legalize medical marijuana looms large over the debate.

"Let's face it, the real decision about the future of all of this is going to be in November. And it's not going to be here," he said to the committee.

"It's going to be decided by voters all across the state."