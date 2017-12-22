18-year-old killed in Springville crash days before Christmas identified

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGVILLE (News4Utah)- A Payson teen is dead after troopers say he lost control of his vehicle while driving on I-15 near Springville.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near mile post 261.

Sgt. Todd Royce with Utah Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Gage J. Carter was driving a red Pontiac when he lost control of his vehicle. A full size truck heading in the same direction slammed into the driver's side door. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was not injured. Sgt. Royce says they aren't sure why the driver lost control of the vehicle in the first place.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Three right lanes were closed for several hours as crews investigated.

Man killed in Springville crash

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.