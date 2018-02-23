Man charged with murdering University of Utah student accused in jail attack

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (News4Utah) - The suspect in the murder of a University of Utah student is facing new charges.

Austin Boutain faces additional charges in connection with an assault that occurred in the Salt Lake County Jail.

The Salt Lake District Attorney charged Boutain with aggravated assault by a prisoner.

Austin Boutain Courtesy: Salt Lake Co. Jail

According to the charging documents, Boutain was removed from his cell and placed by a kiosk.

Another inmate was also removed his cell around the same time and placed in a different area. A sheriff’s deputy "saw Boutain run from the kiosk to the telephones and attack (the other inmate)."

The deputy learned that Boutain was holding an "object in his hand" and used it to strike the other inmate "multiple times." The victim suffered multiple lacerations to his head and back as a result of the attack.

"The object was determined to be a shank, or jail made sharp weapon, constructed from sharpened nail clippers," charging documents said.

Boutain is being held for aggravated murder charges in 2017. He is accused of murdering a University of Utah student who was parked in a lot near the Red Butte Gardens hiking trail. Another student who was with the victim was able to escape.