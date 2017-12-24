Body of missing California man found in Emery County

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: (12/23/17) - The body of a California man missing two months in Emery County has been found.

In a press release issued by the Emery County Sheriff's Office, a Division of Wildlife Resources officer was up in the area where the man's car was found earlier last week to check on snow conditions. A search for the man was scheduled for the next day.

The officer was hiking out after checking on a trapper in the area when he spotted the body at the bottom of a 150 foot ledge. The bodies of 2 of the man's dogs were also found.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter was dispatched and personnel from Emery County Sheriff's Office responded. The helicopter hoisted the body out of the rugged terrain. The body was transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for official identification.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EMERY COUNTY (News4Utah)- Officials in Emery County are asking the public for any information that might help them locate a man missing since October.

October 13th of this year was the last time anyone has heard from 53-year-old Reynaldo Andico.

Emery County Sheriff's Office

Emery County Sheriff's Office

Police say he was driving a red Toyota Yaris with three small dogs inside in the Justesen Flats area.

The say the vehicle was spotted in the area mid-October but at the time there were no alerts attached to it.

Emery County Sheriff's Office

Emery County Sheriff's Office

“Reynaldo's family had never reported him missing, so he was not listed as a missing person on NCIC,” police said.

Fast forward to Monday, Dec. 18th. Officials with the Bureau of Land Management called Emery County Sheriff’s Office to report the same vehicle abandoned.

“Reynaldo's personal belongings as well as dog food and bowls were still in the vehicle,” police said. They contacted his family and say they are now in the process of listing him as a missing person.

Emery County Sheriff's Office

Emery County Sheriff's Office

Officials say Reynaldo is from California and doesn't have any outdoor survival skills or experience.

An organized search of the area will be held this Saturday.

Check with Emery County Sheriff’s Office for more information.