Main Street America Program drives Salt Lake City economy

2/22/2018 - Last spring, Salt Lake City won the first ever Main Street America designation in Utah - and it was actually two districts.The Granary District and State Street (from 6th S - 13th S).

Main Street America is a national non-profit group started over 35 years ago with a proven track record of revitalizing business districts.

They have helped over 1,600 communities across the country bring economic vitality - creating over 580,000 jobs and started over 130,000 new businesses. It's a community-led program. It focuses on preserving character, and driving economic results for business owners.

An initial survey of the business and residents on State Street was done and the results showed that the community would like to see more unique restaurant/culinary opportunities, more nightlife/entertainment options, and more residential living in and around the neighborhood.

The next step is a work plan using the "transformation strategies" to address the opportunities for the State Street community.

The first meeting for State Street will be led by the national Main Street America, along with SLCDED, and is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb 27th from 9-11am at Ember SLC: 623 State Street. This is open to all business owners in the area. Dionne Baux, director of Urban Programs at Main Street America will be presenting.

Later that evening at 5:00 pm at the 600 Lofts, there is a residential community presentation. The City also has a designated staffed person 24/7 to help drive the program and make sure we take advantage of the full range of services offered with Main Street America.

http://www.slcgov.com/economic-development