LDS Church announces funeral arrangements for President Thomas S. Monson

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) - Funeral services for President Thomas S. Monson, leader of leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced Wednesday.

President Monson died “causes incident to age” on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

His funeral service will be held in the Conference Center on Temple Square Friday, January 12 at 12 p.m. Services are open to the public for ages 8 and older. A public viewing open to all ages will take place Thursday, January 11 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the Conference Center.

Church officials say those who attend the funeral services at the Conference Center must be in their seats no later than 11:30 a.m. Seating is open and on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow seating with large-screen viewing of the proceedings will be offered in the adjacent Tabernacle, Assembly Hall and Conference Center Theater.

The funeral services will be broadcast live online via MormonNewsroom.org, LDS.org, and good4utah.com.

A private burial service will take place at the Salt Lake City Cemetery following the funeral.

President Monson was the 16th president in the 187-year history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as its president since February 3, 2008. Read more about his life and legacy.

