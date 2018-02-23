Lawmakers and education experts address teacher turnover in Utah

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Prof. Andrea Rorrer, Principal Kenneth Limb, and Rep. V. Lowry Snow

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) - Teacher turnover rate is becoming a concern for Utah. According to a new study by the Utah State Board of Education, 56 percent of new teachers will leave the profession in the first seven years of working.



Lawmakers and education experts met at the Utah State Capitol Thursday afternoon to raise the level of public and policymaker understanding of teacher turnover.



Prof. Andrea Rorrer presented data from the Utah Education Policy Center, where teachers reported staying in their profession because they want to make a difference in the lives of children and contribute to the greater social good.



However, Prof. John Papay said teacher turnover is higher in schools with low-performing students, minority students, and low-income students because of poor working conditions.



Prof. Susanna Loeb said lack of resources, support, and low pay are some of the reasons teachers reported for leaving their teaching career.



"Teachers do care a lot about the kids and do spend some of their own money on the kids, but I think that also reflects the system that's not providing the kids with enough resources or teachers with enough resources to really be successful with those kids," said Loeb.

Kenneth Limb, principal of Mountain View Elementary spoke out about his experiences in the field of education at the legislative briefing.



"I have never known a teacher who doesn't have at least one other source of income, so whether it's a second job or whether it's the spouse's income," said Limb.

He explained that teachers' jobs are "constant and unrelenting."

"Many of our students struggle socially, behaviorally, emotionally due to past or on-going trauma in their lives," said Limb. "That leaves secondary trauma for teachers who are hearing students' stories and trying to help them get through that trauma and learning how to respond to that trauma themselves and regulate their own emotions."

Loeb said turnover causes disruption that can adversely affect students. If the turnover leads to a substantial change so more effective teachers replace the leaving teachers, then turnover can beneficial. However, if there is not a compositional change, then the disruption of turnover is likely to negatively impact students.

Papay said teachers stay when they feel supported by the school, feel effective with their students, and feel that they can grow and develop.

Limb said one way the Salt Lake City School District is working to improve turnover is by providing mentors for new teachers.

"It's critical that we have teachers stay a number of years so students can have consistency. When teachers stay part of a team, they'll not only be able to build camaraderie but provide better instruction," said Limb.



Representative V. Lowry Snow said the legislature is working on multiple initiatives to improve working conditions for teachers. These initiatives include providing monetary incentives for teachers working in low-income communities, increasing income tax dollars that go to teachers, and asking congress to re-examine PILT funding so that more money can go to public education.