Jordan School District students raise $419k for charity

WEST JORDAN, Utah (News4Utah) Nearly $419,000 was raised by high school students in the Jordan School District for disadvantaged families.

The money stays local, with a large portion going to Make-A-Wish.

Students in the five high schools in the Jordan School District raised the money collectively in just a few weeks.

Unconventional fundraisers inspired students to donate more than $33,500 at Copper Hills High.

The students smashed their record-braking goal, forcing student body president Maryn Hansen to keep her word and cut her hair.

"We were able to provide 72 kids with Christmas this year," Hansen said.

Ten thousand dollars from Copper Hills will grant two wishes through Make-A-Wish.

"I am humbled by their generosity they display. For some of these kids, we need gas money, lunch money, its money they could have used to go to a dance," said Make-A-Wish Utah's Daniel Dudley.

Twenty wishes will be granted after Harriman High School students raised nearly $125,000.

"It's more than what words can describe for our gratitude," Dudley said.

"It does make me really emotional because I know that this next generation has so much heart. When they care about the community they live in and the people in the community, that means we are in pretty good hands," Sandy Riesgraf said, Jordan School District.

Middle school students in the district also raised money for their local communities.

