Hurricane Father killed while helping others

HURRICANE (News4 Utah) - Just days before Christmas a Hurricane family is mourning the loss of their father and husband who died, they say, helping others.

News4Utah's Lauren Matthias spoke to his widow about the legacy he leaves.

"He was like this is our favorite photo of us, it turned out amazing," said Julia Del Villar-Aitui.

Julia shared a photo taken 2 weeks ago. The last photo taken with her husband before his death.

Twenty-seven year old Paulasi Aitui had stopped with Julia and their children near Barstow , California last week to help a stalled driver and her two daughters on I-15

when he was struck by an impaired driver.

"They did save three women in the car. They weren't injured, and I know that's how he would have wanted to go, is helping other people," said Julia.

Paulasi was the father of 6-year-old Victoria and 2-year-old Elijah who the couple recently adopted from Samoa.

She said Paulasi lived to serve others.

"If we were out eating, and someone was wanting food but didn't have the money to buy it, he would rather feed them than eat. That's just the kind of person he was," said Julia.

Julia said she's being strong for her children, something Paulasi would want, and says she will teach them to live like their father.

"To be kind. To never ever ever take what you have for granted and be humble about what you do have."

There is a gofundme to help the family: https://www.gofundme.com/young-dad-killed-by-drunk-driver

Julia also asked people to donate blood to help save lives and to never drink and drive.