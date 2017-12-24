Hundreds without power in Woods Cross

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOODS CROSS (News4Utah) - A total of 500 people are without power after a bird crashed into a power pole.

Crews are working to restore power to residents west of 1100 West.

It could be at least 4 to 6 hours before power is fully restored.