Hundreds without power in Woods Cross

Caused by bird striking power line

By: Connor Comeau

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 05:11 PM MST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 05:11 PM MST

WOODS CROSS (News4Utah) - A total of 500 people are without power after a bird crashed into a power pole.

Crews are working to restore power to residents west of 1100 West.

It could be at least 4 to 6 hours before power is fully restored.

