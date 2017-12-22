Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Humane Society of Utah

Nearly 200 dogs are safe this holiday season thanks to the Humane Society.

Humane Society International (HSI) rescued 170 dogs in November of this year after negotiating to close down a dog meat farm in Namyangju, South Korea. Several of the animals will be available for adoption after they are given health evaluations.

"Since these dogs have lived their entire lives in a wire cage, approved adopters will be educated about additional behavioral training and socialization skills that may be required to help these dogs adjust to life in a home," the Humane Society of Utah said.

Before they were transported to the U.S., the dogs were quarantined for 30 days by HSI and cared for.

Gene Baierschmidt, executive director with HSU said the dogs were in better condition than they expected.

"They are timid and will need time to learn how to be dogs, but we believe that they will flourish in the right home with the right care, patience and love," he said. Baierschmidt says the animals will be available for adoption soon.

Next year Pyeongchang will host the Winter Olympics. Pyeongchang is a two-hour drive the dog farm these animals were rescued from.

"South Korea is the only country in the world known to raise dogs on intensive dog farming facilities to supply the demand for dog meat and associated products," a press release from HSU said. There are an estimated 17,000 dog farms in the country.

To view available animals for adoption at the Humane Society of Utah, visit www.utahhumane.org/adopt.

For more information about the Humane Society International's efforts to end the dog meat industry, visit www.hsi.org/dogmeat.