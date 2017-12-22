MURRAY, Utah (ABC 4 Utah) - There is no place like home for the holidays, but unfortunately this year, thousands of Utahns are stuck in hospital beds, instead.

While most of us are out shopping and decking the halls with loved ones, patients like Hannah Schramm and Angela Alvey are trying to survive.

"All the unknowns are really scary," Alvey said.

"I'm waiting for a heart transplant to be able to leave the hospital, Schramm explained.

For Schramm, who went into cardiac arrest months after coming down with the flu, it is easy to worry about what is next.

"The virus actually went into my heart..." Schramm said. "The doctor said, 'Oh, you'd probably have a heart by Christmas, but Christmas is rolling around, so it's kind of disconcerting," she explained.

For Alvey, the main concern is less for the future and more about what she is missing now.

"Being away from family has been really hard... [especially when] you're the mom, and you're the main caretaker, and your whole life revolves around them, and all of the sudden, that's not there," she cried.

At 24 weeks pregnant with her fifth child, the Utah mom's water broke, sending her straight to the emergency room for 24-hour care.

"They told us that was basically a ticket to not going home until the baby was delivered," Alvey recalled.

While the ladies are different ages and dealing with different challenges, they have something in common -- they are both trying hard to find and feel the Spirit of Christmas.

"My kids brought me a tree and put some of our special ornaments [on it]," Alvey said.

"My big plan is I'm going to go around caroling on Christmas Eve," Schramm smiled.

Thanks to the nurses and staff at Intermountain Medical Center, both ladies say they are finally starting to feel the spirit they have been searching for.

"Really, all of us try our best to make it as comfortable as possible, so sometimes putting yourself in their shoes is the best way to do that," explained Christine Finlinson, a registered nurse at IMC.

From helping Schramm make her way around the facility to sing to bringing back the magic of Elf on the Shelf and sending pictures to Alvey's children at home, both ladies say it is the staff's simple acts of kindness that give them hope that next year they will be well and hopefully home for Christmas.

"The nurses and the staff kind of become your adopted family as you're here," Alvey said, grateful.