Traveling for Christmas? So are millions of other people

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) - Are you traveling for the holidays? We hate to break it to you but so are 107 million other people.

Between Saturday, December 23 and January 1 2018, AAA estimates 97.4 million people will drive to their destination, 6.4 million will fly and 3.6 million will take trains, buses, rails and cruise ships.

With that in mind, AAA and Salt Lake Airport officials are warning people to pack their patience.

"Today is one of the busiest travel days," said Nancy Volmer, Spokesperson for the Salt Lake International Airport. We'll see over 26,000 passengers come through here. Tomorrow we're expecting 25,000 passengers. It will start to slow down towards Christmas and then Tuesday it will pick back up again."

Volmer said passengers should arrive two hours before their flight. Some travelers showed up to the airport on Thursday well before that two hour warning.

"I showed up about three hours early," said Owen Morgan, who was on his way to Sacramento, CA.

"I showed up like six hours early," said Makayla O'Reilly, who said she planned to fill out Christmas cards while waiting for her flight to Connecticut.

If you are driving, AAA recommends avoiding major cities during peak travel times. They say the best times to drive are typically in the early morning or after the morning commute because the roads should be less crowded and you will have more time to get to your destination safely.

Here are the top 10 holiday travel destinations:

1. Orlando, Fla.

2. Anaheim, Calif.

3. Cancun, Mexico

4. Honolulu, Hawaii

5. Kahului (Maui), Hawaii

6. Montego Bay, Jamaica

7. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

8. Miami, Fla.

9. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

10. New York, N.Y.

For winter road conditions visit the Utah Department of Transportation website here or call 511.