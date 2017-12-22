Have some winter fun while raising money for the 2018 Transplant Games

Intermountain Medical Center

The 2018 Donate Life Transplant Games will be held in Salt Lake City this year but could use some fundraising support.

This is a multi-sport festival event produced by the Transplant Games of America for people who have undergone life-saving transplant surgeries.

Competition events are open to living donors, organ transplant recipients, bone marrow, corneal and tissue transplant recipients.

The games highlight the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation, while celebrating the lives of organ donors and recipients.

The event will be held in August, but fundraising has already began.

On January 20th, 2018 at 10 a.m.there will be a 1K Snowshoe Race at Solitude Mountain Resort's Silver Lake Loop Trail.

All proceeds will benefit the 2018 games. Registration fees ar $35 until the 11th of January.

For more information about registration visit: http://events.clearthunder.com/SNOW20181K.

To learn more about the 2018 Transplant Games click here.