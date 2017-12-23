Granite Park Junior High teachers serve students a heartfelt holiday dinner

SOUTH SALT LAKE (News4Utah) - For some students, the long holiday break from school also means a break from regular meals. On Friday night, some volunteers at Granite Park Junior High School in South Salt Lake school made the holidays a little more happy and a little less hungry.

Carter Woolf, the school's After School Coordinator, sees the need on a daily basis.

"For a lot of kids they don't know if they're going to get dinner each night," Woolf said. "That's a horrible thing but it's the reality at this school."

Ted Thackeray serves as Granite Park's Title I Instructional Coach.

"Many of our students are not crazy about long breaks from school because here at Granite Park they get three meals a day, they eat their breakfast lunch and dinner here," Thackeray told News4Utah. "So when they're away from school for over a week, that's three meals. That's quite a few meals that they're missing."

On Friday teachers and staff volunteered on a day off to cook and serve spaghetti dinners for students and their families. Leonardo Hernandez brought his two little sisters that attend the school.

"It means a lot actually because there's families in need and you never know what other people are going through," Hernandez said. "Just doing this, the food and everything just helps them get full. I appreciate the school very much."

"A lot of them are coming from really difficult backgrounds, endless potential but they just need a little bit of help to get there," Woolf said. "So that's where my staff and I and all the teachers who work here come in to help them to achieve their potential."

One meal - plus take home leftovers for the weekend - both filling and fulfilling.

"Your heart kind of breaks and me personally, I feel a little guilty because I realize 'Gosh I've got it so easy'," Thackeray said. "We've got some of the greatest kids on the planet here at this school and anything I can do to help them have a better holiday I'm going to do."

Granite Park Junior High sends weekend food kits home with about 70 of their students and they're always looking for donations.

For information on how to donate weekend food kits, go to: https://granitekids.org/food-kits/