Family receives 'Best Elfin' Christmas surprise

MIDVALE (News4Utah)- Viking Automotive, A.U.T.O Collision, and Tip Top Transmission partnered together this year to give back to their community.

Since Nov.28th they’ve been taking donations and nominations for families in need for the holiday season. The event was called the “Best Elfin’ Christmas” drive.

Thursday, Dec. 21st, one family was selected to receive a restored and tricked out ’06 Chrysler Town & Country van and some holiday assistance. A handful of other families received presents from the drive to help brighten their holiday seasons.

Deighlise Kirchmann was the lucky winner. Her family received the restored minivan packed with wrapped Christmas presents. Her sister, Debbra Johnson nominated her.

She says this will give Deighlise and her children some independence. “They never go anywhere, they just don’t go out because they don’t have the ability."