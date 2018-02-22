Drug that looks like candy circulating the Wendover area

WENDOVER (News4Utah)- Police in Wendover issued a warning to parents Thursday.

The department posted a photo of a small baggie full of pink bear shaped tablets. "Please show this photograph to your children" the post read.

The tablets looked like a small candy, but were in fact Ecstasy, or MDMA.

"Warn [your children] not to take this from their friends, or someone they may know, because it's not candy," the post said.

Taking MDMA puts people at risk of dehydration and hyperthermia. According to kidshealth.org, short term effects include: