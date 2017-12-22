Dozens arrested on drug related charges during Operation Rio Grand sting

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE COUNTY (News4Utah)- Forty people were arrested in a sting near the Rio Grande District on Dec. 12th.

Officials with the Utah Department of Public Safety as well as multiple officers from various law enforcement agencies made the arrests as part of an operation to take down criminal activity across the Salt Lake Valley.

Officials say of the 40 people arrested, 33 of them were booked on drug distribution charges.

DPS' State Bureau of Investigation also took 12 people into custody and recovered a stolen gun.

Commissioner Keith Squires with the Utah Department of Public Safety says it was the collaborative effort of the officers that made the arrests possible.

"This is an excellent example of police agencies working together and building partnership that make all of our communities safer," he said.

