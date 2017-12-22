District sends warning about students sending, receiving nude photos

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (News4Utah) - The Davis School District is sending out an email warning to parents -- saying that "we are responding to a considerable number" of students sending and receiving nude photos.

The email was sent to parents on Dec. 20 -- just as students were headed to winter break.

"We are very concerned about the safety of our students. We know the free time they will have during winter break will give them more opportunity to access these devices and the apps they contain," the letter reads.

Michelle Busch-Upwall is with The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

"Parents don't understand a lot of times, that their kids are sending these explicit photos," said Busch-Upwall.

She says parents need to be aware that Snapchat is the most common app kids are using to communicate--for good and, for bad.

"If they are producing it, they can be charged with child pornography. If they take an explicit selfie and they're a minor -- and then if it's on their phone they can be charged with possessing it," said Busch-Upwall.

Here is a copy of the letter:

Dear Parents,

We need your help in curbing a dangerous trend we are seeing in our schools.

We are responding to a considerable number of students using smartphones to take, send and solicit explicit photos and videos of themselves and others. This also includes explicit messaging. The inappropriate use of smartphones and related apps — which result in cyberbullying, sexting and accessing and distributing pornography — affects our classrooms and school environment. It is also unlawful and violates Davis School District safe school policies.

We know situations in which students have been extorted by students and adults for more pictures and even money. This is called sextortion. Students are threatened that if they do not comply, they will be exposed to families, other students and the community. Please discuss this with your children.

Using smartphones isn’t necessarily bad, but we are very concerned about the safety of our students. We know the free time they will have during winter break will give them more opportunity to access these devices and the apps they contain.

In the new year, we will send more information to you about the consequences and dangers students face when they become involved in such action. That information will include knowing what’s on your child’s smartphone.

In the meantime, please become knowledgeable about the parental controls you have available through cell phone providers, the settings you can control on smartphones and the apps that exist.

Valuable online resources are also available through information provided by the District’s Safe School Clinical Team at https://www.davis.k12.ut.us/Page/109777 and at http://www.netsmartz.org/Parents.

As we move to the winter break, we thank you for helping us provide students the best education possible. We look forward to having our students back with us in January.