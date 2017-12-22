Deadly house fire in Taylorsville, man and pets found dead

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (News4Utah)-The body of a Utah man was found just feet away from the front door of a Taylorsville home after it went up in flames, firefighters say.

Unified Fire says they received multiple calls from neighbors at 2:16 a.m. Friday to report that a home at 3478 West Valley Heights Drive was on Fire.

“It looked like a movie,” said Jenny Rich who lives next door. ”I mean, there were like 10 fire trucks and just people scattered and everybody just running. It was kind of in slow motion almost. It was very strange to watch.”

Rich told News4Utah’s Brittany Johnson that she and her husband were asleep when the blaze started. They woke up to the sound of their dark barking. Next thing she remembers is a police officer knocking on her door.

“[I] looked out the window and saw a police officer running to my front door and told my husband to get out of bed and she told us to evacuate,” Rich said. “We just went down to the Harmons parking lot in Taylorsville. We didn’t really know where to go. I didn’t want to wake up my mom. I didn’t want to wake up my friend. They said It’d be about an hour so we just sat in our car for a little while.”

According to Battalion Chief Matt Rhoades with the Unified Fire Department, by the time his crews made their way inside, the 21-year-old had already died. They still tried to revive him but it was too late. Both the man, his dog and cat did not survive the flames.

“We figured that he might be in the house but I was really hoping he wasn’t,” Rich said.

At this time, Unified Fire doesn’t believe this fire is suspicious.

The cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.