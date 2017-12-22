Change your foundation routine with Dekliderm
12/22/2017 - If you're a woman that wears makeup than you know how difficult finding a good foundation can be. There are endless color options, and you usually need more than one.
Well today we're going to see the skincare foundation of the future. It's called Dekliderm Self-Adjusting Foundation and it is revolutionizing the way people think about their beauty regimen. Here with us is lifestyle expert Angie Winegar to tell us about this new technology.
This segment contains sponsored content.
More Stories
-
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) - A teenage boy from Oregon…
-
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A woman was taken to the hospital…
-
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A trooper is recovering after…