Candlelight vigil held to honor those who died homeless this year

December 21st is “Homeless Person’s Memorial Day”. Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski issued an official proclamation Thursday night, reinforcing the city’s commitment to end homeless.

Community members and other elected officials joined Biskupski for a candlelight vigil at Pioneer Park.

The purpose was to remember and honor those experiencing homelessness who have died this year.

The vigil began at 5:30 p.m. in the southwest corner of the park at 375 South 400 West.

A similar event will be held every year across the nation.