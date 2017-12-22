Candlelight vigil held to honor those who died homeless this year

By: KIERRA DOTSON

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 02:48 PM MST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 08:16 AM MST

December 21st is “Homeless Person’s Memorial Day”. Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski  issued an official proclamation Thursday night, reinforcing the city’s commitment to end homeless.

Community members and other elected officials joined Biskupski for a candlelight vigil at Pioneer Park.

The purpose was to remember and honor those experiencing homelessness who have died this year. 

The vigil began at 5:30 p.m. in the southwest corner of the park at 375 South 400 West. 

A similar event will be held every year across the nation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected