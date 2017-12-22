Can Utah home builders keep up with the population boom?

New census data shows Utah is growing at one of the fastest rates in the nation.

According to the data, Utah ranks third in population growth behind Idaho and Nevada. The Beehive state saw a 1.9 percent increase in population over the last year.

So how do we keep up with the growth? Ross Ford is the Executive Vice President of the Utah Home Builder’s Association. He says the population boom could be a problem.

"The number of houses available is less than the number of people who need houses and it seems to going on as far into the future as we can see," Ford said. "We can't produce them as fast as the need is and there isn't enough existing housing stock to meet the needs. So that becomes a big concern."

Home builders say the housing situation is okay for now, but if there’s a spike in demand, or a drop in supply, we might have a problem.

See the population report from the Census Bureau here.