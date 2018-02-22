Bill that would have gotten rid of state sales tax for feminine hygiene products, diapers fails

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah)- A bill that would have removed the state sales tax from hygiene items failed in committee Wednesday.

The "Hygiene Tax Act", or House Bill 262, would have removed the state sales tax from items such as tampons, pads, and diapers. The bill's sponsor Representative Susan Duckworth has presented similar legislation the past two sessions.

"Constantly buying necessary incontinence products can be a significant financial burden for low-income families. The least we can do as a legislature is eliminate taxes on these products," Rep. Duckworth said.

The bill failed by a vote of 3 to 7.