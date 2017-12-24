Avalanche warning issued for most Northern Utah Mountains

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News) - The Forest Service Utah Avalanche Center in Salt Lake City has issued a backcountry avalanche for most of the Northern Utah mountain ranges.

The warning is in affect from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for the Wasatch Range, Ogden area mountains, Bear River Range and the Western Uintas.

UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER

The avalanche danger for these areas is expected to rise and could reach a high within the next 24 hours. Sunday night snowfall could potentially make for very dangerous conditions.

Additional heavy snow combined with wind could also create widespread areas of unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are likely.

Individuals are asked to stay off and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

For more details you can visit WWW.UTAHAVALANCHECENTER.ORG OR CALL 1-888-999-4019.

The watch does not apply to ski areas where avalanche reductions measures are performed.