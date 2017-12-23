MURRAY (News4Utah) - Utah State student Hannah Schramm thought it was her gallbladder giving her trouble; a CT scan revealed that her heart was deteriorating. She's been in the ICU at Intermountain Medical Center for 104 days waiting for a heart transplant.

In December of 2016, Schramm came down with a bad case of the flu, but she soon recovered and felt fine. She spend the summer hiking 6-8 miles per day at 2000 foot elevation for her job. In August of 2017, she started having strong pains in her stomach, and doctors diagnosed them as gallbladder issues. But, in a CT scan, doctors found that her heart was enlarged, and pumping at only 10% capacity. Her condition is called cardiomyopathy, a disease caused by the flu virus back in December. Instead of attacking the virus, Schramm's body attacked her heart.

Schramm explained, "For people who have heart failure, younger people like me, you don't get the normal symptoms, feeling out of breath and awful, you just get a stomach pain."

Schramm says life in the hospital is a challenge, but she loves the hospital staff. They've included her in Secret Santa gifts and practical jokes. She said, "They're like family and best friends and I don't know what I'd do if they weren't as great as they are."

The young woman has had to face head-on the reality that her new heart will come from someone who lost their life. Schramm said, "Unlike a liver or kidney donation where the donor can still live, a heart is the end of someone's life so you can live."

It hasn't happened for her yet, but she's already grateful to her donor. "To be able to donate an organ, to make someone like me live when your loved one dies, it makes a big difference in everyone's life, it makes a big difference in my families life."

There is a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical expenses; you can donate here.