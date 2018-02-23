104-year-old man still dancing and laughing through life

MURRAY (News4Utah) - A birthday party Thursday night at the Murray Senior Center had cake, decorations and music. What made this celebration different was the guest of honor's age.

Don't ask Karl Tinggard how old he is.

"Well I'm not old yet," he told News4Utah.

Ask him how young.

"A hundred and four," he says.

Karl was born in Denmark on February 27th, 1914...a few month before World War I broke out. He outlived his wife of 55 years and their daughter. Now the highlight of his week is the Senior Center's weekly dance on Thursday nights.

Maureen Gallagher is the Program Coordinator at the Murray Senior Center.

"He's outgoing. He's a character," Gallagher said. "English is his second language so there's a little bit of a barrier there. He seems to hear pretty well and he loves to dance. That's been his passion in life."

His other passion is the ladies. His dance card is always full, waltzing, tangoing and foxtrotting with numerous partners throughout the evening.

"If you go over to a lady, standing there and put your hand around her, she says 'What do you think you're doing?'," Tinggaard said. "But if you're dancing with here you can put your hand around her. That's why I like to dance."

Karl says dancing for three hours every Thursday night and his sense of humor are what keeps him young.

News4Utah asked Karl if we can come back next year for his 105th birthday.

"Absolutely," he replied. "And next year and next year and next year. You're welcome."

We're already saving the date.