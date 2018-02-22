Instant Pot company says there are reports of melting cookers

MGN Online MGN Online

If you plan on using your Instant Pot to make dinner tonight, you might want to check the unit first.

Makers of the beloved Instant Pot say they have received a "small number of reports" of one of their products overheating. In a Facebook post, the company says the issues is causing the base of the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker to melt.

They say they believe the problem only affects batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746. The batchcode is the 4-digit number on the underside of the cooker. They say the number is on the bottom right of the label.

"We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)."

They ask that customers with the affected cookers immediately stop using the product and that they will provide next steps regarding receiving a replacement in the coming weeks.

If you have any questions contact their Customer Care team at 1.800.828.7280 x2.