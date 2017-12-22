FBI: Man planned to target San Francisco in Christmas day terror attack

2009 Getty Images SAN FRANCISCO - AUGUST 05: Consumers gather to watch the synchronized skydivers land at Pier 39 to celebrate the launch of the T-Mobile myTouch 3G phone with Googlein San Francisco, California. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images for T-Mobile)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Authorities have stopped a possible terror attack in San Francisco that was planned for Christmas day.

The FBI arrested Everitt Aaron Jameson, of Modesto, who was allegedly planning an attack targeting Pier 39, according to FBI documents.

The 26-year-old specially named Pier 39 as his target because “he has been there before and knew that it was a heavily crowded area,” the documents said.

The FBI says he wanted to use explosives to “funnel” people into a location where he could inflict casualties.

Jameson described his attack plan to an undercover FBI agent who he believed was a senior leader of ISIS, according to the FBI.

Jameson also allegedly stated that Christmas was the perfect day to commit the attack and that he did not need an escape plan because he was ready to die.

The documents say Jameson had embraced “radical jihadi beliefs” and wrote social media posts that support terrorism.

His Facebook account was flagged as suspicious when he began “liking” and “loving” posts that were pro-ISIS and pro-terrorism.