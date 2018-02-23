Defense attorneys want rape case against trio dismissed

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) - Defense attorneys want charges dismissed in a high profile rape case.

Three men were charged with raping an 8-year-old girl in a home in Vernal. The case has moved from county to county and is finally scheduled for trial in Salt Lake in May.

Jerry and Randall Flatlip and Larson Rondeau have been jailed since their arrest in 2016.

"I understand the rationale as to why they are in jail, but if you're one of those kids sitting in jail, it's not very pleasant," said Loni DeLand, attorney for Randall Flatlip.

DeLand filed a motion to dismiss in Salt Lake district court.

The case was moved to Summit County after defense attorneys said they couldn't get a fair trial in Uintah County. But in late 2017, a mistrial was called in Summit County when a jury couldn't be seated. More than 30 jurors failed to show up for jury duty.

The case was then move to Salt Lake.

In his order for dismissal, DeLand accused the investigator with the Uintah County attorney of jury tampering. Deland also claimed prosecutorial misconduct with the county attorney.

Both charges are tied to the investigator's behavior during jury selection in Summit County.



"Their internal investigator was out essentially working the room, all the jurors," DeLand told News4 Utah. "There was sixty some jurors. There wasn't room for them. They were out in the lobby area and he was assessing them, talking to them."

DeLand said the investigator was a potential witness and allegedly spoke highly of himself to the prospective jurors.

According to court documents filed by DeLand "(Juror #10) became concerned with the conversation (with the investigator) given the warning from the judge not to communicate with any of the parties of the case, including witnesses. (Juror #10) became concerned with the conversation given the warning from the judge not to communicate with any of the parties of the case, including witnesses.

The investigators informed (juror #10) that he was in the courthouse 'to help if anything was needed.'

After a few minutes of conversation the investigator rose and (juror #10) observed him speaking with another prospective juror. During this period (juror #10) observed the investigator talking with numerous prospective jurors. (He) overheard the investigator say in the lobby that 'the judge on the case was a good judge, that the Uintah County Attorney's Office was a small office ... (with) only a few attorneys... those attorneys were good and that the County Attorney's Office was a good place to work."

"He would have been a witness and there would be eight jurors sitting there who he has ingratiated himself with," said DeLand.

Mark Thomas, the Uintah County attorney, said he was unaware of the allegations when they first surfaced.

"When I became aware that there was an allegation that he had conversations with potential jurors, I immediately placed him on administrative leave," said Thomas.

Another defense attorney Bryan Sidwell represents Jerry Flatlip. Sidwell also filed a motion to dismiss. His target is the evidence.

In court documents, Sidwell claimed there's no physical evidence of injuries associated with a rape. Doctors hired by Sidwell claimed during a "gang rape" there would be injuries in her private areas. But doctors found no evidence related to an aggressive attack.

Siidwell also claimed the DNA from the girl's underwear didn't match the defendants.

"It is not unusual for a victim in a sex crime not to have a demonstrative physical injury," said Thomas.

No date has been set the the Salt Lake judge to hold a hearing on the motion to dismiss. The three defendants are scheduled to go to trial in May.