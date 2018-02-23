Faces of Transplant: Generous acts in face of tragedy

MURRAY, Utah (News4Utah) -- Organ transplants would not happen without the generous gift of donations from living and deceased donors.



In this sponsored segment with Intermountain Medical Center, we share a family's emotional decision to give the gift of life in our series: "Faces of Transplant."



The most generous acts, sometimes happen in moments of tragedy. Donna and Roger Anderson of Salt Lake did just that when their 25-year-old son Clint unexpectedly died in a fall three years ago.

"As a child he would donate toys, because it would make them happy," said Donna, mother.

So when doctors asked the Anderson's about organ donation, they carried on their son's legacy of changing lives and said 'yes.'

But it turned out Clint, already made that decision on his driver's license.

"We weren't surprised," said Donna.

Twenty-two people die everyday waiting for a transplant

"We are in the midst of a crisis in this country the kidney wait list keeps growing," said Dr. Titte Srinivas.



Dr. Srinivas is the medical director of the Kidney Transplant and Pancreas Program at Intermountain Medical Center. He says being a donor can not only save lives but give them the quality of life back.



"A donated kidney, even from an older person can double the lifespan. They get off dialysis. The outcome is so good they go on to have children," said Srinivas.



Intermountain Medical Center says one organ donor can save nine lives and change the lives of more than 50 people.



Two kidneys can go to different people. Splitting two lungs with one each going to two patients.

A liver can be split in two to save two lives.

one heart

one pancreas

one intestine

But there's more. Dr. Srinivas says skin and cornea can be donated.



Clint ended up saving three people's lives donating two kidneys and a liver.



He bettered the life for a mother and two fathers.



The Andersons have heard from all of their son's organ recipients and keep in touch with one of them.



Lisa Norton had incredible guilt and reservations contacting Clint's parents but the Andersons say it's been healing to them. They have this message to organ recipients:

"Don't feel guilt and don't look at it that someone had to die in order to receive this gift. We just want to say our son, he passed away but he didn't die so they could live. But in his death he was able to give a gift," said Roger.



The Andersons say they're not looking for gratitude but they find comfort on how his organs changed people's lives.



The best way to become a donor is to say yes on your drivers license.

Clint continues to make a difference well after his passing. His parents and extended family have since said yes to becoming organ donors on their licenses. Something they didn't think about before Clint's death.