Funding for Utah's CHIP extended at least six more months

Senator Orrin Hatch secured a short-term fix for funding for Utah's Children Health Insurance Program.

Funding for the program was cut in October of this year.

Thursday night, the U.S. Senate passed legislation that extends funding for CHIP for six months. In early January they will vote on Hatch's long-term plan which would extend the program for five years.

"While the proposed short-term patch offers some funding relief, in my view, a long-term reauthorization is essential, so that states, including my home state of Utah, can plan into the future and the families that benefit from CHIP can be sure that coverage for their needy children won't just disappear," Sen. Hatch said.

Currently 20,000 children in Utah benefit from CHIP.