8 behavioral warning signs to watch for in teens
Dan Scholz from LifeLine for Youth joined us to share details about the youth program that is for teens ages 13 to 17.
He said their belief is that "where there's smoke there's fire," meaning when there are behavioral problems there are underlying reasons. He defined these as warning signs.
Warning Signs
- Declining grades
- Truancy
- Family conflict
- Substance abuse
- Mood changes
- Isolation
- Change in friends
- Anger or aggression
Dan also said that LifeLine for Youth believes that drugs and other behavioral problems are a symptom, not the problem. They define these as core issues.
Core Issue
- Grief and loss
- Shame
- Divorce
- Abuse
- Depression/Anxiety
- Adoption
Dan also touched on the challenges of social media and the way this can impact an adolescent's development.
Visit lifelineutah.com or call 1.855.844.HOPE (4673) for a free consultation.
This story includes sponsored content.
More Stories
-
The importance of public speaking and how to make money doing…
-
Doug Smith Subaru in American Fork offers an express service for your…
-
From Botox to CoolSculpting, learn where you can get amazing…