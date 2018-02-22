8 behavioral warning signs to watch for in teens

Dan Scholz from LifeLine for Youth joined us to share details about the youth program that is for teens ages 13 to 17.

He said their belief is that "where there's smoke there's fire," meaning when there are behavioral problems there are underlying reasons. He defined these as warning signs.

Warning Signs

Declining grades

Truancy

Family conflict

Substance abuse

Mood changes

Isolation

Change in friends

Anger or aggression

Dan also said that LifeLine for Youth believes that drugs and other behavioral problems are a symptom, not the problem. They define these as core issues.

Core Issue

Grief and loss

Shame

Divorce

Abuse

Depression/Anxiety

Adoption

Dan also touched on the challenges of social media and the way this can impact an adolescent's development.

Visit lifelineutah.com or call 1.855.844.HOPE (4673) for a free consultation.

This story includes sponsored content.