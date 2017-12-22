Gluten Free Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
- 1 c gluten free flour mix
- 1 c almond flour
- 1 t baking soda
- 1 1/2 c dark coconut sugar
- 2 flax eggs
- 8 T melted coconut oil
- 1 t pink salt (plus more for sprinkling on top)
- 1/4 c peanut or almond butter
- 2 t vanilla
- 1/4 c nut milk
- 1/2-2/3 c chocolate chips
- Combine all dry ingredients in a bowl.
- Add in all wet ingredients and use stand mixer to make dough.
- Mix in chocolate chips.
- Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes
