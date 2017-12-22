Gluten Free Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

By: Jessie Miller

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 09:00 AM MST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 11:17 AM MST

Gluten Free Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

  • 1 c gluten free flour mix
  • 1 c almond flour
  • 1 t baking soda
  • 1 1/2 c dark coconut sugar
  • 2 flax eggs
  • 8 T melted coconut oil
  • 1 t pink salt (plus more for sprinkling on top)
  • 1/4 c peanut or almond butter
  • 2 t vanilla
  • 1/4 c nut milk
  • 1/2-2/3 c chocolate chips
  1. Combine all dry ingredients in a bowl.
  2. Add in all wet ingredients and use stand mixer to make dough.
  3. Mix in chocolate chips.
  4. Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes
