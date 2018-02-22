Should kids have their own section on a plane?

- On Good Things Utah today - Jaden Smith is sharing some of his famous actor dad Will's best advice this morning. What Jaden says has impacted him the very most. Plus, should kids have their own section on airplanes? There is a new cry this morning for families to be separate from everyone else on the plane. But will passengers go for it? And should you force your kids to eat their veggies? A new study says no. Find out what experts suggest doing instead. And finally, Sarah Jessica Parker has a new project and this one has nothing to do with acting. Find out what the busy mom is doing now! All of these hot topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah!