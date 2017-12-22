MUST WATCH: hosts wrap presents in 3 minutes!
We brought back a viewer favorite, our wrapping paper contest!
Who remembers two years ago when Reagan, Nicea and Michelle were challenged to wrap random objects in a matter of minutes?
This time around, Jessie, Ali and Angie tried their hand at the challenge. Our producer took three decorations off our set for the hosts to wrap in three minutes! Watch the segment for a good laugh and to see who won.
