Christmas in Color runs thru the new year

Co-founder and head light designer Richard Holdman from Christmas in Color chats more about the light show that is taking Utah by storm!

Richard began creating animated Christmas displays on his Utah home in 2006. It became so popular, it backed up traffic for 2 miles! You can see his video with over 40M views on YouTube

In 2015, Richard teamed up with the creators of Midway Ice Castles to create Utah’s biggest, brightest drive-through holiday light show.

How it works: Guests tune their radio and sit back in the warmth of their cars to enjoy the lights “dancing” to music. It takes about 30 mins to drive through the mile-long display.

What makes it unique:

1.5 million LED lights (If strung together, the lights would stretch for over 100 miles)

Lights are synchronized to the rhythm and beat of 7+ songs

New this year:

complimentary light-diffraction glasses that offer kaleidoscope-like effects; turns 1.5 million lights into 10 million lights (Richard will have samples for host to try out).

“happy hour” deal offers buy-one-get-one-free admission between 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mon-Thurs

Three locations:

Provo (Provo Towne Centre Mall)

South Jordan (Salt Lake County Equestrian Park)

Goodyear, Arizona (Goodyear Ballpark)

Great for kids, family night or date night, especially since pricing is per vehicle, not per person. This has become a Utah family tradition!

Hours and Pricing

Open Dates: Nov. 24-Dec. 30, 2017. Closed Sundays, Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

Tickets: Must be purchased online at www.christmasincolor.net

Monday-Thursday: $25 per car

Friday-Saturday and 12/19-12/24: $30 per car

Visit www.Christmasincolor.net for more details.