3 wedding trends we'll be seeing more of this year
Need design ideas for your wedding? From the pages of their latest issue, Utah Bride and Groom magazine editor, Val Rasmussen, reveals Utah's hottest trends and how to get the look.
Val discusses 3 main trends that we will be seeing more of this year:
- The New Boho
- Modern Minimalist
- Dark & Moody
Visit www.utahbrideandgroom.com for more wedding trends.
