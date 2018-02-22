3 wedding trends we'll be seeing more of this year

By: Reagan Leadbetter

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 09:44 AM MST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 11:13 AM MST

Need design ideas for your wedding? From the pages of their latest issue, Utah Bride and Groom magazine editor, Val Rasmussen, reveals Utah's hottest trends and how to get the look.

Val discusses 3 main trends that we will be seeing more of this year:

  1. The New Boho
  2. Modern Minimalist
  3. Dark & Moody

Visit www.utahbrideandgroom.com for more wedding trends.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected